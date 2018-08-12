WWE News: Cody Rhodes takes a shot at Triple H on Twitter

Triple H can't be too happy right now!

What's the story?

At the outset, congratulations to both ROH and NJPW for selling out Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania 35 weekend. It was a Tweet sent out by Cody Rhodes shortly after this momentous news came out that has the entire Twitterverse talking.

I’m The Game now — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 10, 2018

It does seem like this is a cheap shot at Rhodes' former boss- Triple H, designed to get fans talking and buzzing. It is interesting to note that the MSG show coincides with TakeOver on WrestleMania weekend, and NXT is a brand run by Triple H.

In case you didn't know...

Madison Square Garden and WWE go back a long way. There were rumours that those within WWE were not very happy that ROH and NJPW managed to sell out an event at a venue so ingrained in WWE history.

The event is called the G1 Supercard. There have been rumours that WWE may be looking to sign Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks before this event. There have also been other rumours that ROH is looking at signing CM Punk to add star power to the card.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks first managed to sell out All In in record time, and the success of this other sell-out event just proves how popular independent wrestling is, at this point. Of course, Cody's Tweet was met with a lot of hilarious comments, like this one:

If you are the game can you click pictures like these? pic.twitter.com/peIDuvUZ3f — राहुल (@31rahulkulkarni) August 10, 2018

Will independent wrestling be the tipping point that forces WWE to shake up the product and make it more interesting, like WCW did during the Monday Night Wars? Only time will tell, to be honest.

What's next?

Right now WWE's focus is SummerSlam 2018, and they will put on a star-studded show next weekend, for fans of the product. For Cody and The Young Bucks, All In is a big day, slated to take place on September 1. It's a good time to be a wrestling fan.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will ever return to WWE again? Post your thoughts in the comments.

