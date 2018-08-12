Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Cody Rhodes takes a shot at Triple H on Twitter

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.32K   //    12 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST

Triple H can't be too happy right now!
Triple H can't be too happy right now!

What's the story?

At the outset, congratulations to both ROH and NJPW for selling out Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania 35 weekend. It was a Tweet sent out by Cody Rhodes shortly after this momentous news came out that has the entire Twitterverse talking.

It does seem like this is a cheap shot at Rhodes' former boss- Triple H, designed to get fans talking and buzzing. It is interesting to note that the MSG show coincides with TakeOver on WrestleMania weekend, and NXT is a brand run by Triple H.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Madison Square Garden and WWE go back a long way. There were rumours that those within WWE were not very happy that ROH and NJPW managed to sell out an event at a venue so ingrained in WWE history.

The event is called the G1 Supercard. There have been rumours that WWE may be looking to sign Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks before this event. There have also been other rumours that ROH is looking at signing CM Punk to add star power to the card.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks first managed to sell out All In in record time, and the success of this other sell-out event just proves how popular independent wrestling is, at this point. Of course, Cody's Tweet was met with a lot of hilarious comments, like this one:

Will independent wrestling be the tipping point that forces WWE to shake up the product and make it more interesting, like WCW did during the Monday Night Wars? Only time will tell, to be honest.

What's next?

Right now WWE's focus is SummerSlam 2018, and they will put on a star-studded show next weekend, for fans of the product. For Cody and The Young Bucks, All In is a big day, slated to take place on September 1. It's a good time to be a wrestling fan.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will ever return to WWE again? Post your thoughts in the comments.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
Ring of Honor Cody Rhodes Triple H
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes reveals what WWE COO Triple H...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes on whom he considers the...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes compares Kenny Omega's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes on fans complaining about WWE...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Ring of Honor announces Cody Rhodes' return to...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood on what advice she...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes set to make a grand return to...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes opens up on his upcoming ROH World...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes reveals who he was jealous of...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Adam 'Hangman' Page on the current state...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us