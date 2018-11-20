WWE News: Cody Rhodes Talks NXT TakeOver: War Games

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 43 // 20 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT TakeOver: War Games II was an amazing success. Cody Rhodes tweeted how proud he was of his father & the wrestlers last night for their hard work.

What's the story

Ring of Honor star and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on NXT Takeover and mentions his father, the late "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

In case you didn't know

Cody Rhodes is the current reigning and defending IWGP United States Champion for NJPW. He is a former Ring of Honor World Champion, ROH Six-Man Tag Champion (with The Young Bucks). He is a member of "The Elite", along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Martry Scrull.

Cody is currently suffering from a knee injury that may keep him out of action for the first part of 2019. However, he is slated to still compete in at least two more matches before taking a break from the ring to have surgery and rehab his injured knee.

As you may or may not know, Cody's father Dusty Rhodes came up with the idea and concept for War Games many years ago. Additionally, Dusty Rhodes is considered to be a father of sorts for NXT, helping many of the current WWE Superstars grow and become the amazing athletes they are today. Dusty Rhodes sadly passed away in 2015.

The heart of the matter

NXT TakeOver: War Games II was a major success in the eyes of the wrestling fan and fellow wrestlers alike. Cody Rhodes took the time to air his thoughts about the event on Twitter just mere hours after TakeOver went off the air.

So proud of Dad. Tonight a group of exceptional atheletes entertained a full house in Los Angeles, in a match inspired by his vision. So glad people enjoyed it.



It feels cool being one of those out there that rememeber. #NXTTakeOver — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 18, 2018

What's next

Cody Rhodes will be wrestling at ROH: Final Battle in what may be his final match for the organization on December 14th when he challenges ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal for his championship.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com