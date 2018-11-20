×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Talks NXT TakeOver: War Games

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
43   //    20 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST

NXT TakeOver: War Games II was an amazing success. Cody Rhodes tweeted how proud he was of his father & the wrestlers last night for their hard work.
NXT TakeOver: War Games II was an amazing success. Cody Rhodes tweeted how proud he was of his father & the wrestlers last night for their hard work.

What's the story

Ring of Honor star and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on NXT Takeover and mentions his father, the late "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

In case you didn't know

Cody Rhodes is the current reigning and defending IWGP United States Champion for NJPW. He is a former Ring of Honor World Champion, ROH Six-Man Tag Champion (with The Young Bucks). He is a member of "The Elite", along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Martry Scrull.

Cody is currently suffering from a knee injury that may keep him out of action for the first part of 2019. However, he is slated to still compete in at least two more matches before taking a break from the ring to have surgery and rehab his injured knee.

As you may or may not know, Cody's father Dusty Rhodes came up with the idea and concept for War Games many years ago. Additionally, Dusty Rhodes is considered to be a father of sorts for NXT, helping many of the current WWE Superstars grow and become the amazing athletes they are today. Dusty Rhodes sadly passed away in 2015.

The heart of the matter

NXT TakeOver: War Games II was a major success in the eyes of the wrestling fan and fellow wrestlers alike. Cody Rhodes took the time to air his thoughts about the event on Twitter just mere hours after TakeOver went off the air.

What's next

Cody Rhodes will be wrestling at ROH: Final Battle in what may be his final match for the organization on December 14th when he challenges ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal for his championship.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver: WarGames II Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Dusty Rhodes Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network Ring of Honor Champions
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
NXT TakeOver: War Games II Preview
RELATED STORY
4 predictions | NXT Takeover: War Games II
RELATED STORY
4 Legitimate Shockers Triple H Could Be Planning For NXT...
RELATED STORY
What if Cody Rhodes returns to WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Two major NXT stars to be called-up to...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2 Results, November 17th...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
5 best opponents for Cody Rhodes if he made a WWE return 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes and Tama Tonga trade shots on...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Matches of Cody Rhodes since departing from WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us