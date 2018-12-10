WWE News: Cody speaks on receiving a WWE offer recently and reveals his decision

Will Cody go to WWE in 2019?

What’s the story?

It appears that we’ve finally gotten an answer in regards to Cody jumping ship to WWE. The Elite member made an appearance on Fight Forever Wrestling’s live podcast of Bruce Prichard’s Something To Wrestle in Liverpool, England, and thanks to Wrestletalk.com, the former WWE superstar revealed that he passed on a WWE offer a few weeks ago.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since Cody’s departure from WWE back in May of 2016, the former WWE Intercontinental champion has been lighting the independent wrestling world on fire.

He’s gone on to find success by joining the Bullet Club and has captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, ROH World Heavyweight Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

However, his biggest achievement was All In. It all started from a simple tweet from Dave Meltzer in 2017, who didn’t believe that an independent show could sell 10,000 seats in the United States.

Not any time soon https://t.co/Vu3xLV2ThZ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 16, 2017

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

Cody and The Bucks immediately took that as a challenge and started planning the entire event.

When tickets for All In were finally released back in May, that theory was squashed within 30 minutes, as tickets sold out at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Fast forward to September 1st, where the event showcased various talents on the independent circuit, which garnered high praise from most fans and critics alike.

Since All In, The Elite members have strongly teased a possible jump to WWE. However back in late November, it was reported that trademarks for All Elite Wrestling, ALL OUT, Double Or Nothing, Tuesday Night Dynamite, AEW All Out, and AEW Double Or Nothing had been filed.

The Elite, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, or Tony Khan were rumored to be starting a new wrestling company but none of them have confirmed the heavy speculation. The group has previously denied that they were looking to start-up a new promotion.

The heart of the matter

Cody was on Bruce Prichard’s podcast Something To Wrestle in Liverpool, England, and revealed that he had recently turned down an offer from his ex-employer.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that he had “passed on the WWE offer a few weeks ago” in response to a fan questioning whether he plans on returning to WWE.

According to Wrestletalk, Cody added that the success of “special” show All In proved there is a thirst for a non-PG product in the modern wrestling scene.

What’s next?

Cody has teased that a huge announcement will take place in January of 2019. There have been strong hints that the rumors of a new wrestling promotion are indeed true; however, until it is confirmed, all we can do is continue to anticipate what’s to come for Cody and The Elite.

