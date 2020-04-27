WWE

Tyler Breeze has revealed that Breezango’s weekly ‘Fashion Files’ segments on WWE SmackDown came to an abrupt end by accident.

In 2017, Breeze and Fandango showed off the personalities of their Fashion Police characters by appearing in backstage comedy segments with Superstars including The New Day, Rusev, Aiden English, and The Ascension.

The segments proved popular with many WWE fans in 2017 and 2018 before the series suddenly came to an end.

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Breeze gave an insight into the backstage story behind the skits no longer appearing on WWE television.

“I still, to this day, believe that it got canceled by accident. From what I was told, one week they were going through the line-up and there was a pay-per-view the next day or next week or whatever, and they said, ‘Why is there a Fashion Files on here? They’re not on the pay-per-view.’ I think everybody freaked out and they just thought, ‘Never do Fashion Files ever again,’ and then we just never did.”

Fandango and Tyler Breeze in 2020

After recovering from a shoulder injury in 2019, Fandango was forced to undergo elbow surgery in December and it is currently unclear when he will return to in-ring action.

Meanwhile, Tyler Breeze has continued to perform on NXT and 205 Live as a singles competitor, with his most recent match ending in a defeat against Jack Gallagher on 205 Live.