WWE News: Company removes The Undertaker and Kurt Angle from Starrcast II

The biggest segment of the Starrcast II weekend has officially been removed

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were two of the biggest names set to appear for Conrad Thompson's upcoming wrestling convention, Starrcast II. However, due to a minor affiliation with All Elite Wrestling, the WWE pulled them out of the event.

The Deadman was officially booked for Starrcast II back in February, with a deposit being made before it was revealed on the 14th. Conrad Thompson allowed Sports Illustrated to break the news before discussing one of the biggest announcements made in the convention's short history.

Kurt Angle was eventually revealed as another participant in the event, with the news breaking earlier this month. All Elite Wrestling's Vice President Cody Rhodes even went to Twitter to personally make the announcement.

Angle and The Undertaker were set to join nearly two dozen WWE Hall of Famers and other top wrestling personalities during Starrcast II. However, the WWE decided to put a stop to that, ultimately pulling them out of the event.

Conrad Thompson revealed through Sports Illustrated today that both The Undertaker and the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle have been pulled out of Starrcast II thanks to the WWE.

Thompson stated that the WWE were upset with The Undertaker for making any personal appearances outside of the WWE. Thankfully for him, The Deadman's representation, Get Engaged, refunded his deposit. Thompson went on to say that Vince McMahon wasn't upset at him or Starrcast, simply frustrated with The Undertaker.

However, SI's Justin Barrasso believes it has more to do with the "burgeoning war" between the WWE and All Elite Wrestling, feeling that Starrcast weekend is where the first official shots will be fired.

It's likely that WWE's reason for pulling Angle is the same for The Undertaker's. They don't want either man making appearances that would in any way hurt the company's image or reputation, and as one of their legends, both of whom signed new contracts recently, appearing at a convention so close to All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing could definitely give the brand new company a much needed shot in the arm.