WWE News: Company teases SmackDown 'surprises' due to Saudi Arabia travel problems

SmackDown is due to take place one day after Crown Jewel

WWE has announced that several Superstars will miss the November 1 episode of SmackDown in Buffalo, New York due to their flight being delayed after the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on WWE.com, the company confirmed that more than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday.

However, the plane had problems with mechanical issues after the door had closed, leaving passengers on the tarmac for over six hours.

Several Superstars “felt so strongly” about making it to SmackDown that they arranged for their own plane to take them to Buffalo – a 14-hour flight from Riyadh – for Friday’s episode. But, due to “unforeseen issues”, that charter will not land until after SmackDown has finished, meaning WWE's creative team now has to write a new script for this week's show.

The company has confirmed that Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Carmella, Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke will be among the Superstars who will appear on SmackDown, while they also teased “additional surprises” for the episode.

Despite travel delays from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, #SmackDown will still air LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV with special surprises! https://t.co/ifkLluBG9u — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2019

What had originally been announced for SmackDown?

Before the news broke about WWE’s Superstars being delayed before their flight back from Saudi Arabia, it had been announced that Roman Reigns would face King Corbin in a one-on-one match on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

A SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) had also been announced, while Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke were scheduled to face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

Fresh from his Universal Championship triumph over Seth Rollins in the main event of Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt had been announced as a guest on Miz TV. Interestingly, WWE’s advertisement showed the ‘Firefly Fun House’ version of Wyatt alongside The Miz, which meant this would have been the character’s first appearance in front of a live WWE crowd.

Now, as WWE’s statement alluded to, it is unclear which of those matches and segments will go ahead.

