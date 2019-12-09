WWE News: Company tried to force RAW Superstar to join The New Day

Danny Hart News 09 Dec 2019, 19:50 IST

Xavier Woods became a major star in The New Day

Speaking on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Big E revealed that WWE wanted to add Titus O’Neil to the three-man group.

Much of the podcast revolved around Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston running through a three-page list of names that WWE pitched for The New Day to be called.

When Woods mentioned that The Prime was one of the options on the list, Big E recalled the time that the company’s decision-makers tried to make O’Neil – a former Prime Time Player – a member of The New Day.

“Speaking of, you know what I forgot? I forgot that at one point Titus was supposed to be part of our group. They tried to force him on us. We’ve got love for Titus – he’s our boy and whatnot – but we didn’t want Titus in our group.”

The New Day’s current WWE status

Xavier Woods suffered a serious Achilles injury during a WWE live event in Australia in October, ruling him out of in-ring action for at least the next six months.

Big E and Kofi Kingston, meanwhile, won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival on an episode of SmackDown in November, meaning The New Day are now seven-time Tag Team Champions.

