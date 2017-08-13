WWE News: Conor McGregor reveals what he loves about Vince McMahon

Conor McGregor knows how to 'strut' his stuff.

13 Aug 2017

McGregor is set to take on Floyd Mayweather

What's the story?

A Twitter post from veteran MMA writer Damon Martin has quoted UFC fighter Conor McGregor about his take on Vince McMahon's infamous strut. McGregor said, "I love Vince McMahon. He's a mad ba****d." You can see the tweet below.

Conor McGregor talking about his billionaire strut: "I love Vince McMahon. He's a mad bastard" #UFC #WWE #MayMac — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 11, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor has been the centre of heat among a number of WWE Superstars, most notably Enzo Amore and Roman Reigns.

Both men have tweeted out about how they could take McGregor in a fight.

The heart of the matter

In a recent post on Twitter from UFC writer Damon Martin, Martin quotes UFC fighter and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

McGregor has performed the billionaire strut on various occasions and has even done so while entering the Octagon. You can see the video below.

This isn't the first time that "Mystic Mac" has talked about the WWE. McGregor has also posted a number of tweets calling out the WWE for being 'fake'.

This resulted in a string of responses from a number of WWE superstars, most notably Roman Reigns and Enzo Amore.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is scheduled to face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on 26 August 2017, in what is being described as the biggest fight of the century.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Author's take

Conor McGregor is one of the greatest fighters in the world today and is undoubtedly one of the biggest talkers in the world as well. It's always entertaining to watch "The Notorious One" on the mic and even more entertaining to watch him fight.

While the fight between him and Mayweather may be the biggest fight ever, it would be great to see him in a WWE ring once in a while too.