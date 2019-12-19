WWE News: Controversial figure claims Vince McMahon is afraid to rehire him in case ratings improve

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 01:23 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman and CEO

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, including the possibility of him returning to the company one day.

When Jericho pointed out that the likes of Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff rejoined WWE in behind-the-scenes roles after lengthy absences, Russo claimed Vince McMahon is “afraid” of rehiring him because the WWE Chairman would be unwilling to give him credit if television ratings improved under his creative direction.

“Bro, here’s the bottom line. Think about this for a second, Chris. If Vince Russo went back to the WWE and all of a sudden the ratings went up again, well, okay, now what? I swear to God I think that’s what he’s afraid of because Vince is like, he’s Oz, he wants you to believe it was all him.” [H/T SEScoops]

Russo, who worked in several different roles in WWE between 1992 and 1999, including head writer, added that he “can’t think of any other reason” why he has not been contacted about rejoining the company.

Text messages with Vince McMahon

He also revealed that he has told Vince McMahon that he is willing to watch WWE’s shows and let him know what is wrong with the current product.

McMahon usually replies by simply saying, 'Thx.'”