WWE News: Controversial wrestler blasts WWE for not listening to the fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
480   //    02 Apr 2019, 10:53 IST

Does Ryan make a credible argument?
Does Ryan make a credible argument?

What's the story?

Former TNA Superstar Joey Ryan recently took to Twitter to bash WWE on not listening to the fans.

Ryan wrote a short satirical piece on how WWE deems the fans as being the authority and does exactly the opposite of what they ask.


In case you didn't know...

On an episode of Raw in December 2018, the McMahons took the stage and announced that the entire family was taking control of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Baron Corbin was fired from the position of General Manager later on in the night. The WWE Universe was promised that they were going to be the authority moving forward.

Revolutionary changes were promised to the fans, along with the confirmation that several NXT Superstars would be moving up on the main roster in the coming days. The announcement was met with a sea of cheers, but things didn't turn out the way fans had expected.

Superstars like EC3 and Lacey Evans have done nothing of worth ever since they moved up. EC3's star is already fizzling out as he will be competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.


The heart of the matter

Joey Ryan, who's currently a hot commodity in the indies, posted a satirical note on his Twitter account, calling out the WWE for being hypocritical towards the fans.


Ryan's post stated how WWE always talks about listening to the fans, like they did back in December, but end up doing the exact opposite every single time. The fans of the charismatic Superstar rallied behind him, agreeing on every aspect of his tweet.

What's next?

Ryan has picked up an interesting point to debate on, and the treatment of Superstars like EC3 on the main roster is a testament to the fact that the company still needs to work on listening to the fans.

What are your thoughts on Ryan's comments?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
