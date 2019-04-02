WWE News: Controversial wrestler blasts WWE for not listening to the fans

What's the story?

Former TNA Superstar Joey Ryan recently took to Twitter to bash WWE on not listening to the fans.

Ryan wrote a short satirical piece on how WWE deems the fans as being the authority and does exactly the opposite of what they ask.

In case you didn't know...

On an episode of Raw in December 2018, the McMahons took the stage and announced that the entire family was taking control of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Baron Corbin was fired from the position of General Manager later on in the night. The WWE Universe was promised that they were going to be the authority moving forward.

Revolutionary changes were promised to the fans, along with the confirmation that several NXT Superstars would be moving up on the main roster in the coming days. The announcement was met with a sea of cheers, but things didn't turn out the way fans had expected.

Superstars like EC3 and Lacey Evans have done nothing of worth ever since they moved up. EC3's star is already fizzling out as he will be competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Joey Ryan, who's currently a hot commodity in the indies, posted a satirical note on his Twitter account, calling out the WWE for being hypocritical towards the fans.

WWE: We haven't done a good job of listening to fans, but that will change. And now, the fans are the authority.



Fans: We want wrestlers to have a union.



WWE: No, not like that! — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 1, 2019

Ryan's post stated how WWE always talks about listening to the fans, like they did back in December, but end up doing the exact opposite every single time. The fans of the charismatic Superstar rallied behind him, agreeing on every aspect of his tweet.

What's next?

Ryan has picked up an interesting point to debate on, and the treatment of Superstars like EC3 on the main roster is a testament to the fact that the company still needs to work on listening to the fans.

