WWE News: Controversy surrounding Sasha Banks vs Bayley match?

Who was the true winner?

Will we see a rematch?

What’s the story?

It seems as if there has been some controversy over social media regarding the finish of the Sasha Banks vs Bayley match from Monday Night RAW, with Banks appearing to have her shoulder up during the final pinfall of the match.

Bayley’s win means she will now face the champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley and Banks have a storied rivalry, dating all the way back to their time down in NXT.

Many fans have anticipated their eventual feud on the main roster, but aside from a few multi-woman matches on a few occasions, we haven’t really had a definitive long-term storyline in which there’s a clear babyface and a clear heel between the two.

The heart of the matter

As you can see in what was one of many tweets regarding this issue, many members of the WWE Universe are up in arms as they feel Sasha’s shoulder was up towards the end of the match.

Because of the public outrage surrounding the match, don’t be surprised if WWE start using this as part of the RAW Women’s Championship storyline heading into SummerSlam.

What’s next?

As of now, Alexa is set to face off against Bayley once again for the RAW Women’s Championship at the biggest party of the summer.

However, there’s every chance that this could be turned into a triple threat match if Banks is given another opportunity to prove herself by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Author’s take

I'm sick of babyface Banks at this point, and it seems much more profitable in the long run to have her cost Bayley the match at SummerSlam.

With that being said, I understand that many people would rather hold off on this until WrestleMania, but they could always have Sasha write Bayley off television with a storyline injury.