WWE News: Corey Graves & Becky Lynch engage in heated Twitter battle

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 705 // 04 Jan 2019, 10:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch and Corey Graves got quite heated

What's the story?

Ever since Becky Lynch transformed into 'the man', she has used Twitter as a tool to get over, every week. This week, she engaged in quite a war of words with Corey Graves, forcing him to respond to her as well.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the heads up. Even UFC megastar Conor McGregor was brought into the conversation.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has been the most 'over' superstar in 2018. After being overlooked following her initial run as champion shortly after the initial brand split, she has a change in character, midway through the past year.

The crowd gravitated towards her change in character and she became a hero to WWE fans. She would go on to put on a great series of matches with Charlotte Flair, and most recently, with Asuka involved as well. She is expected to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Bayley reflected on the year that was, in a post. Graves responded as only he can:

I can’t wait for our “romance” angle. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

A fan would go on to suggest to Graves that he should have a romantic angle with Becky Lynch instead of Bayley, and Graves took to the idea. Lynch did not seem impressed and said the following:

Me too. She could use it. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Of all the things I could “use” in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them. Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

Advertisement

All of Twitter reacted with shock and awe at Becky Lynch's scathing remark. Corey Graves was forced to respond to 'The Man'. His response was not nearly as savage:

New Year. Same bootleg @TheNotoriousMMA act.



You’re friends with him right? You should be better at it. @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/vk6de3c6bx — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Graves would then defend the fact that he wears skinny jeans and find support from Lance Storm on Twitter:

...and I look damn fine in these skinny jeans. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Such a shame you are generally seen sitting behind a desk. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 2, 2019

What's next?

I would love to see this play out into an angle somehow. Unfortunately, it probably will not, and it's a tragedy because a lot of times Twitter feuds can be entertaining. The whole hype for Lynch vs. Rousey was built on Twitter.

Who do you think won this exchange? Graves or Becky Lynch?

Advertisement