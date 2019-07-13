WWE News: Corey Graves & Carmella go public on their relationship, receive praise from fellow wrestlers

WWE Superstars, Carmella and Corey Graves

What's the story?

The cat is definitely out of the bag, as WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves have gone public with their relationship and the two seem to be very happy. The lovebirds were out enjoying a beautiful evening together and it seemed to be well-received by friends and wrestlers alike.

In case you didn't know...

Back in February 2019, a story broke out where Corey Graves' ex-wife came out to accuse her ex-husband Corey Graves of being in an affair with fellow WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella. We chose not to cover the story at the time, as it was a very personal and emotional issue that we try to stay away from as a company. Nevertheless, the couple has now gone public with their relationship and are having no issues in hiding their union.

The heart of the matter

After many months of attempting to keep their relationship behind closed doors and as private as possible, in the midst of how everything came out, Carmella posted a lovely photo of the two lovebirds having a nice evening out on the town. The Instagram post received a lot of positive vibes from fellow friends and WWE Superstars in the comment section. Carmella left a caption that read: "Pull my trigger, let me blow your mind."

What's next?

Corey Graves and Carmella are expected to be apart of WWE Extreme Rules. Carmella may likely be involved in a segment or two with R-Truth. Corey Graves will be back on color commentary with Renne Young and Michael Cole for the show.

