WWE News: Corey Graves comments on his brother's hair vs. hair match

Graves' younger brother may be the most hated man in Mexico!

Sam Adonis and Corey Graves

What's the story?

While Corey Graves' in-ring career may have ended long back due to his concussion issues, his brother Sam Adonis isn't planning on stopping anytime soon.

Adonis, who wrestles for Mexican promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), was recently involved in a hair vs. hair match against Blue Panther for the promotion and brother Graves made sure to tweet in support of his younger brother.

In case you didn't know...

Matthew Polinsky who goes by the name Corey Graves, as you all know, is currently a commentator on RAW. He previously wrestled in NXT and held the Tag Team titles with Neville. He, unfortunately, had to retire from in-ring competition owing to his long history with concussions.

As for his brother, Sam Polinsky who goes by the ring name Sam Adonis was once part of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW/now known as NXT) but couldn't make it big due to his strained relations with William Regal.

He is best known for using a pro-Donald Trump gimmick in Mexico, which unsurprisingly turned out to be a genius method to draw heat. However, Adonis got into trouble with Brain Cage regarding the gimmick, who initially used the gimmick in 2015.

Adonis' pro-Tump character is so successful that a magazine even claimed that he may be the most hated man in Mexico after Trump himself!

The heart of the matter

Thankfully for Adonis, he ended up winning the hair vs. hair encounter and managed to keep hold of his hair. His opponent, Blue Panther, had to bear the brunt of the stipulation as he got his head shaved off.

FOTOS: Reporte del Viernes de Arena México en https://t.co/QVyXEAEKGe

¡Sam Adonis humilla y deja sin cabellera a Blue Panther! pic.twitter.com/YM85IZy0W0 — CMLL Lucha Libre (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 5, 2017

Graves found his brother's act heinous!

My baby bro @RealSamAdonis just took Blue Panther's hair...Heinous!



...And I've never been more proud of him!#CMLL — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2017

What's next?

Adonis is an integral part of CMLL and will continue to be one because of his gimmick. As for Graves, the former NXT Tag Team Champion is doing really well as a colour commentator and has quickly become one of the best in the company.

Author's take

I love the idea of a pro-Donald Trump gimmick in Mexican promotions but at the same time fear for Adonis' life. He can incite a riot for all we know.

Nonetheless, it's great to see Graves Jr. making his elder brother proud and we hope a reunion in the WWE happens sometime soon.