WWE News: Corey Graves is not a fan of The Fiend's version of Universal Championship

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 13:58 IST SHARE

The Fiend with his new toy

On the road to WWE Survivor Series, Bray Wyatt introduced a new and blue version of the WWE Universal Championship. The next week on SmackDown, he stated that The Fiend deserves a new toy since Bray Wyatt now owns the WWE Universal Title.

He would then disclose a new design of the championship, which predominantly featured the face of The Fiend.

The title received mixed responses from the WWE Universe. While some appreciated the modification, others resented such a change in one of the major Championships of the promotion.

Corey Graves comments

During the latest edition of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves commented that he is also not a fan of The Fiend's new Universal Championship.

I didn't have a problem with the blue Universal Championship because it's now on FOX, SmackDown and the Blue Brand, so it kind of made sense, it still looks like the WWE Championship.

Corey Graves has never liked to concept of customizing an entire Championship for one wrestler, be it Stone Cold or The Fiend.

I hated when Stone Cold had the smoking skull belt. Yeah, it was cool, but all of a sudden the WWE Championship with all its history now is customized to one guy. I didn't hate when The Ultimate Warrior would change the strap on his WWE Championship to the different colors I thought that was kind of an OK customization, but all of a sudden The Fiend will defend a title which is just his face - I'm not a huge fan of it.

According to Graves, changing the title for one Superstar devalues its prestige. He gave the instance that if an NHL team wins the Stanley Cup, they will never change the entire trophy, no matter which squad grabs the title.

Whatever his opinion on The Fiend's Universal Championship may be, Graves is a fan of Tom Savini's work and he's glad that WWE struck a deal with him.

Advertisement

It's cool. I think it's very, very cool. I am a big fan of Tom Savini, one of the greatest special effect artists to ever work in the motion picture industry, I think it's cool that our worlds have collided. The championship is very cool visually but I have a problem with these customized championships.