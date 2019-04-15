WWE News: Corey Graves responds to fan who says he should only be on one brand

Corey Graves sent a fitting reply on Twitter

What's the story?

We know and love Corey Graves as the voice of RAW and SmackDown Live, where he plays the part of the resident color commentator. He's the only common ingredient on both brands, and some fans have taken exception to the fact.

Recently a fan voiced his displeasure at Graves being on both brands, and let it be known that he'd prefer to see Graves on one brand following the Superstar Shake-Up. Very surprisingly, Graves responded to him.

In case you didn't know...

Corey Graves mans the announce desk on RAW alongside Michael Cole and Renee Young and on SmackDown Live, alongside Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. As the color commentator, he's often the guy supporting the heels, when the others root for the good guys.

Graves is known to be especially fond of Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss and lets it be known when he's at the commentary desk. Because of the nature of his commentary, many fans online have been quite critical of him.

Others have praised Corey Graves on commentary in the past, most notably Paul Heyman.

The heart of the matter

As I've mentioned before, when the news of the Superstar Shake-Up first broke, one fan expressed the fact that he would like for Corey Graves to just be on one WWE brand. This is what he had to say to Graves:

Does @WWEGraves really need to be on both shows? Hopefully #SuperstarShakeUp makes him only be on one brand! #WWE https://t.co/uYs2kg0wTK — Mike Lindsay (@mike_619) April 14, 2019

Well, Corey Graves would respond to him and actually tell him why he needs to be on both brands. This was his hilarious response:

Yes, Mike. I do. I’m the best. And you need to be reminded 2x per week that I’m much smarter than you are. https://t.co/Ud1OE4K1KL — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) April 14, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Corey Graves will retain his role on both brands or if indeed, Nigel McGuinness or Aiden English could replace him on either WWE show.

What's next?

We do not know what plans WWE has for Corey Graves, at this particular point. However, do join us for our coverage of the Superstar Shake-Up in just a few hours. Would you like to see someone else man the commentary desk?

