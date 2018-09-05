WWE News: Corey Graves explains massive plot hole from this week's RAW

The Shield were arrested on this week's episode of RAW

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves has said a 'judge friend' was able to assist in getting the Shield out of jail after they were arrested this week.

In case you didn't know

The Shield debuted on the WWE main roster in 2012, and dominated the roster, quickly winning the United States and Tag Team Championships.

The group split in 2014, when Seth Rollins turned on his brothers, aligning himself with Triple H and the Authority--and while several reunions featuring the faction have taken place over the past few years, none have been as prominent as the ongoing storyline on RAW.

At Summerslam 2018, Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship...The next night on RAW, the Shield reunited, after Braun Strowman attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns, who had just defeated former champion Finn Bálor in a title match.

On this week's episode of RAW, The Hounds Of Justice were arrested after brawling with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre--However, fans online were quick to point out that the group should not have been able to return to the show, which they did, later that night.

The heart of the matter

Taking to Twitter, Graves said that a legal friend of WWE commentator and wrestler David Otunga was able to get the trio off the hook very quickly, allowing the group to return to RAW for the main event of the show.

Made a few calls this morning. Turns out @DavidOtunga has a judge friend in Columbus and called in a late night Labor Day favor for The Shield.



Everybody can relax now. 😬@MikeRomeWWE #RAW — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 4, 2018

In case you aren't aware, when not working with WWE, Otunga is a certified lawyer, having graduated from Harvard University.

What's next?

The Shield will be teaming up to face Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming WWE event, WWE Super Show-Down.

WWE Super-Show Down will take place on October 6th, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

