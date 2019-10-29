WWE News: Corey Graves honestly reveals how WWE Superstars feel about Saudi Arabia

Crown Jewel takes place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia

WWE's Saudi Arabia shows

WWE travel to Saudi Arabia this week in the second Saudi Arabia show of 2019, Crown Jewel, which will air on Thursday.

The Saudi Arabia PPVs have come under criticism due to the political situation in the country as well as their human rights violations in the past. But, WWE have gone ahead with their shows and have so far hosted three shows over the last year, part of WWE's ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia.

What do WWE Superstars think about Saudi Arabia?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves revealed how WWE Superstars feel about travelling and wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

"It's a long, gruelling trip over there, but most of the talent like it because it's a pretty good pay day. To me, it's super exciting to have these totally unusual attractions like Cain Velasquez-Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury-Braun Strowman. If you take any sort of political feeling out of the equation, aren't you, as a fan of WWE, aren't you curious and excited to watch these attractions?" said Graves.

Graves went on to say that it is not about politics for the WWE Superstars: “It is what it is. This is not about politics for the talent, it’s about doing what we do best on the planet all over the planet. Everyone that works for any company has things they love and things they don’t love, but what we’re all focused on is having to fly back to SmackDown in Buffalo the next day.”

Key matches at Crown Jewel 2019

At Crown Jewel, two massive athletes, Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez, will make their debut. Fury will face off against Braun Strowman, while Velasquez faces off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title.

