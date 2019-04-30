WWE News: Corey Graves reveals secret Vince McMahon prank backstage during WWE RAW

Vince McMahon has complete control of what happens on WWE shows, right from booking talent, to promos, to even what the commentators have to say during the shows.

WWE commentator Corey Graves, in a recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's podcast revealed how the WWE chairman pranks and ribs Michael Cole while he's on air.

Graves is the only commentator who is currently a part of both RAW and SmackDown commentary teams.

An injury cut short his wrestling career, and after commentating on NXT, he made the switch to the main roster in 2016.

In his conversation with Lilian Garcia, Graves detailed the multiple things that he has to remember while commentating. He revealed that Vince McMahon likes to feed a lot of information to Michael Cole while he's on the mic. (H/T Fightful)

"It’s insane, the amount of information that we’re processing all the time because you got the producers in your ear counting you to commercial break. You have to listen to your partners. You actually have to have a coherent conversation with them. In the middle of a thought, someone backstage is feeding you an idea or a thought and it’s like, ‘Oh my God’. It’s completely overwhelming at times.

"My favorite is when Vince decides to do it when you’re on camera. I know he does it to [Michael] Cole to mess with him, but I remember the first time it happened to me: We were on camera and I can’t remember what the actual information was, but I was speaking -- I’m on camera. I knew very particularly what I was supposed to say or where I was going and he doesn’t speak to you a lot but it’s like the voice of God coming in your head, and I swear you could probably see the panic in my eyes, on camera."

Graves will be commentating on both brands as well as PPVs, with the next PPV being Money in the Bank on May 19, 2019.