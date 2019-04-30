×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Corey Graves reveals secret Vince McMahon prank backstage during WWE RAW

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
263   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:50 IST


What's the story?

Vince McMahon has complete control of what happens on WWE shows, right from booking talent, to promos, to even what the commentators have to say during the shows.

WWE commentator Corey Graves, in a recent appearance on Lilian Garcia's podcast revealed how the WWE chairman pranks and ribs Michael Cole while he's on air.

In case you didn't know...

Graves is the only commentator who is currently a part of both RAW and SmackDown commentary teams.

An injury cut short his wrestling career, and after commentating on NXT, he made the switch to the main roster in 2016.

The heart of the matter

In his conversation with Lilian Garcia, Graves detailed the multiple things that he has to remember while commentating. He revealed that Vince McMahon likes to feed a lot of information to Michael Cole while he's on the mic. (H/T Fightful)

"It’s insane, the amount of information that we’re processing all the time because you got the producers in your ear counting you to commercial break. You have to listen to your partners. You actually have to have a coherent conversation with them. In the middle of a thought, someone backstage is feeding you an idea or a thought and it’s like, ‘Oh my God’. It’s completely overwhelming at times.
"My favorite is when Vince decides to do it when you’re on camera. I know he does it to [Michael] Cole to mess with him, but I remember the first time it happened to me: We were on camera and I can’t remember what the actual information was, but I was speaking -- I’m on camera. I knew very particularly what I was supposed to say or where I was going and he doesn’t speak to you a lot but it’s like the voice of God coming in your head, and I swear you could probably see the panic in my eyes, on camera."

What's next?

Graves will be commentating on both brands as well as PPVs, with the next PPV being Money in the Bank on May 19, 2019.

Tags:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Corey Graves
Advertisement
4 Current WWE Superstars who had real backstage altercations with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Corey Graves will be WWE's greatest secondary announcer
RELATED STORY
5 storylines WWE abruptly cancelled
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 8 superstars Vince McMahon apparently couldn't control
RELATED STORY
5 Things you didn't know about Corey Graves
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic message during RAW, possibly targeting WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon sends incredibly heartfelt message to WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Commentary on Sasha Banks -"She's taken her ball and quit the game"
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch targets Vince McMahon and rivals on social media
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar reveals how Vince McMahon manipulates fans
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us