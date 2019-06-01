×
WWE News: Corey Graves speaks out against Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank cash-in on WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
268   //    01 Jun 2019, 03:22 IST

Brock Lesnar is cashing in the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar is cashing in the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW

What's the story?

WWE Money in the Bank holder Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to make a startling announcement today. He said that 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar would be cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW next week against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Corey Graves took to Twitter to question the complete logic of this decision, saying that the entire point of the briefcase was being nullified by such an arrangement.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar was supposed to announce whether he was cashing in the briefcase to face Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship or Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

However, in the end when Lesnar learnt that he had a whole year to cash-in the briefcase he stormed off.

WWE management, especially Stephanie McMahon, did not take this well. Yesterday over Twitter, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was going to take action against Lesnar because his actions had disrespected the Champions as well as WWE due to not living up to his promise.

In answer, Paul Heyman made the above-mentioned announcement, saying there was no need to take any action against his client.

The heart of the matter

WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live Announcer, Corey Graves, took to Twitter to air his opinion about the announcement saying that it did not make any sense. He said that the entire point of the briefcase was that the holder could cash it in at any point of time according to the holder's choosing.

He said that the entire sequence of events did not make any sense and nullifiied the concept of the briefcase.

He ended by asking where his chair was, referring to the Electric Chair segment from last week's RAW where Sami Zayn had apparently fielded questions from the WWE Universe.

The chair was destroyed after the segment was over.

What's next?

It appears that Lesnar will be cashing in the briefcase against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, but at the rate things are changing, it's impossible to be sure. Lesnar might be prevented by Stephanie McMahon, which in turn might lead to a feud on WWE Super ShowDown on the 7th of June at Saudi Arabia.

