WWE News: Corey Graves weighs in on Brie Bella-Liv Morgan concussion incident

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 38 // 26 Sep 2018, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A former wrestler, Graves now commentates on WWE TV

What's the story?

WWE commentator Corey Graves has said that "accidents happen", regarding Liv Morgan being knocked out on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In case you didn't know

Graves joined the WWE in 2011, and wrestled on the inaugural episode of the revamped NXT in 2012.

A former NXT Tag Team Champion, Graves retired from wrestling due to a series of concussions and now serves as a commentator and analyst.

Liv Morgan also debuted in NXT, before being drafted to SmackDown Live last year, alongside fellow NXT-alum, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Earlier this year, the trio were drafted to RAW as the Riott Squad.

On this week's RAW, Morgan was knocked out during a 6-Woman tag match, when she received a YES! kick from Brie Bella. She has since been diagnosed with a concussion and may have suffered short-term memory loss according to Dave Meltzer, with all future matches currently uncertain.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, Graves said that accidents often happen in wrestling, and that whilst his career ended due to injuries, he harbors no ill will.

Graves also commented on fans who claim to 'really' know what happened, saying that he wishes "smart" fans were actually smart.

Accurately so. Especially in this day and age full of “experts.” Accidents happen. I had my career ended because of them, and I harbor no ill will. It’s not ballet. Screw everyone that thinks they know/can do better.



I wish all of the “smart” fans were actually smart. https://t.co/l8ND6Xjxi0 — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 26, 2018

What's next?

Morgan is scheduled to team with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to face the Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down, however, this match is now up in the air.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The show will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, and will be the company's first major show, down under since the WWE Global Warning tour in 2002.