WWE News: Coverage of Triple H's NXT Takeover Orlando conference call

Triple H provides information on the state of NXT heading into it's biggest show of the year.

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 Mar 2017, 03:03 IST

Triple H has put a lot of work into NXT and it will have a payoff in Orlando April 1st...

What’s the story?

Triple H held a conference call on Thursday in regards to NXT Takeover Orlando. The event will take place on April 1st, the night before WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

In regards to Bobby Roode and starting off in NXT, Triple H made an excellent point. There is a learning curve with the way things are done in the WWE. Finn Balor said it himself when he made the switch over to NXT. Between what to do with your entrance relative to the camera to cutting promos, it’s different than any other company.

The heart of the matter

Here are some of the highlights of the conference call as reported by Wrestling-News.net:

#1 Among all of the events of WrestleMania weekend, over 130k tickets have been sold. Triple H noted that he doesn’t know of any other company that can do that.

#2 Triple H sent his thoughts and prayers to Jim Ross’ family for the loss of his wife Jan.

#3 NXT, 205 Live, and UK Tournament stars will be working matches at WWE Axxess this year.

#4 Triple H stated that he will never be happy with where NXT is because he always wants it to be better.

#5 about the WWE Draft, Triple H noted that he lost the entire women’s division and was unhappy with where the company positioned the brand after that, but he is much happier with NXT’s position.

#6 The Performance Center is put over as a tool to help talented people reach their full potential. Current examples are Patrick Clark and how far the Authors of Pain have come along.

#7 With regards to Kyle O’Reilly, Triple H stated that he is an incredible talent and there is no doubt that he will eventually end up in the WWE.

#8 Bobby Roode was put over for his work and confidence in NXT which sets a good example to the younger talent there.

#9 Finally, Triple H was asked about NXT airing live more often. There have been conversations, but it all comes down to costs and production bandwidth. With Raw and Smackdown, having NXT live would make it harder for him to handle his other duties.

Triple H is very passionate about the Performance Center and NXT. It shows when he has conference calls like this. The fact that he is never satisfied with where NXT is as a brand is refreshing because that is the best way to avoid the product from becoming stale.

What’s next?

Triple H will be in the building for the final Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania in Philadelphia. There will be the non-sanctioned contract signing between him and Seth Rollins for their match on April 2nd.

Author’s Take

Lots of great points were made by Triple H here during this conference call. He pointed out how the Performance Center has taken young and raw talent in the Authors of Pain and have turned them into great wrestlers. They didn’t have any previous experience prior to arriving at the Performance Center, and now they’re NXT Tag Team Champions with a marquee match at the biggest Takeover of the year.

It’s amazing how much NXT has grown since it’s become a television show. The WWE Network has just added some of the very first episodes of the NXT we know today, so you can now see for yourself how much it has grown.

