WWE News: Cris Cyborg implies that she isn't facing Becky Lynch at SummerSlam because of Ronda Rousey

What’s the story?

Cris Cyborg has taken to social media in order to fire off a rather subtle shot at Ronda Rousey, implying that the latter is the reason behind ‘Cyborg’ not being recruited by the WWE to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Disappointed @BeckyLynchWWE isn't stepping into the ring with me #summerslam I heard a 4 horse woman doesn't want me in the @wwe ring b4 her — #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) August 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Ronda Rousey previously worked with the WWE in a segment alongside The Rock, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at Wrestlemania 31 and has reiterated her love for the sport of professional wrestling and the WWE.

On the other hand, Cris Cyborg and Becky Lynch have been exchanging barbs for quite some time now on social media, with Cyborg lobbying to face ‘The Irish Lass Kicker’ in a professional wrestling match at WWE’s August 20th PPV SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter:

On that note, given the fact that SummerSlam is upon the WWE Universe, the WWE is yet to book Becky Lynch in a match for the event.

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey is part of MMA’s ‘Four Horsewomen’ stable and Cris Cyborg has subtly chosen to allude that the WWE’s disinterest in signing her for a potential appearance at SummerSlam may be because of Cyborg's relationship with the WWE higher-ups. Here’s what Cyborg stated:

“Disappointed @BeckyLynchWWE isn't stepping into the ring with me #wwesummerslam I heard a 4 horse woman doesn't want me in the @wwe ring b4 her”

What’s next?

Cris Cyborg seems to be all set to defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship against Holly Holm at UFC 219.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch hasn’t been booked for an appearance at SummerSlam, whereas Ronda Rousey is rumoured to be training for a career in professional wrestling.

Author’s take

In my opinion, the WWE would benefit more with Rousey as their representative rather than Cris Cyborg since the former Invicta Champion has failed steroid tests multiple times in her career, and the WWE has previously been at the centre of steroid/illegal PED controversies.

Besides, with Rousey’s charisma and star power, who wouldn’t love to see her grace the WWE ring?

