WWE News: Cris Cyborg Offers Alexa Bliss Help Against Ronda Rousey

Has Alexa Bliss found an unlikely ally in the UFC?

Alexa Bliss screwed Ronda Rousey out of the Raw Women's Title at Money in the Bank

What's the story?

UFC star Cris Cyborg has reached out to Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss on Twitter, offering her help against former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss cost Ronda Rousey the Raw Women's Championship this past Sunday night, when she attacked Rousey from behind in her match against Nia Jax.

Following the match, Bliss beat down Rousey on the outside of the ring, and cashed in her briefcase on Nia Jax, becoming the Raw Women's Champion for the third time.

The heart of the matter

On this week's Raw, Ronda Rousey was suspended for attacking Bliss in the night's opening segment, putting the newly crowned champion through a table and also attacking Raw GM Kurt Angle in the process.

Following the incident, Cris Cyborg, the current UFC Women's Featherweight Champion, reached out to Alexa Bliss on Twitter, telling her that if she needed some help training, then she would be more willing to lend a hand.

Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense! — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) June 20, 2018

Bliss gratefully responded to the tweet, following up with the hashtag #champshelpingchamps.

Thanks ! I’ll let you know #ChampsHelpingChamps — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2018

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey currently suspended, Alexa Bliss will defend her title against former champion, Nia Jax at Extreme Rules on July 15th.

Bliss is likely to come out on top in her clash with Jax, but Rousey will be waiting in the wings and the two women will likely meet in a blockbuster encounter at this year's SummerSlam event, with Rousey likely toppling Bliss to become the champion.

Rousey is also scheduled to enter the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5th.

Author's take

The WWE and the UFC seem more open to cross-over promoting now more than ever but it seems unlikely that this was anything more than a bit of fun.

That being said, the idea of seeing Alexa Bliss being trained by Cris Cyborg in a series of recorded segments does sound like it would make for some excellent viewing.