WWE News: Cris Cyborg wants to face Becky Lynch at Summerslam

Will worlds collide at Summerslam?

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 16 Jul 2017, 14:51 IST

Becky Lynch vs. Cyborg?

What’s the story?

Cris Cyborg recently used a fan-made poster to challenge Becky Lynch to a match at Summerslam, and the Irish Lass Kicker was quick to retort.

I've never backed down from a challenge. Come at me bro. https://t.co/vbi7miqnRC — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 14, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Cyborg is a former Strikeforce and Invicta FC Women’s Featherweight Champion who currently competes in the UFC. Although she’s had certain issues with various promoters, the Brazilian mixed martial artist hasn’t tasted defeat in almost twelve years.

The heart of the matter

Cyborg and Lynch had a rather lengthy back and forth on Twitter; in fact, they even mentioned Triple H and Dana White during their exchange. While this was nothing more than playful banter, it appears that the worlds of mixed martial arts and professional wrestling are more willing to cross over than ever.

If you are smart @TripleH you Don't let @BeckyLynchWWE anywhere near the ring with me! Ireland can't handle another star losing this summer https://t.co/4qdPM1ado4 — #UFC214 CyborgNation (@criscyborg) July 12, 2017

Are you sure Dana would let you? Seeing as he doesn't seem to let you do much else? https://t.co/M5cDwnbGXx — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 12, 2017

What's next?

Cyborg has an iron clad contract with UFC, and she can’t make an appearance at Summerslam without her employer’s permission. She also doesn’t have a recognised professional wrestling background, so it’s practically impossible for her to have a meaningful match with Lynch.

Author’s take

Becky Lynch and Cyborg are two talented performers who are the top of their respective professions. They might never have a professional wrestling match, but both of these women have a lot to offer the world of combat sports.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com