WWE News: Crown Jewel event to take place at a different venue

The event is set to be a huge one!

What's the story?

After the payoff from the biggest WWE event - the Greatest Royal Rumble - in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this year, WWE announced a few weeks ago that they would be returning to the country once again in November, this time to the city of Riyadh for yet another huge event.

Titled 'Crown Jewel', the event was originally set to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium with a capacity of close to 70,000, but it seems that WWE have now decided to move the event to a smaller venue. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the update.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year, WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City, with more than 60,000 fans from the Kingdom in attendance. The company reportedly received a huge pay off for the event, which is why there will be a second live televised event from the country.

A similar live, televised event was held at Australia earlier this week at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, with WWE claiming an attendance figure of 70,309.

The heart of the matter

As reported by WrestlingInc, WWE released a press release to the site stating that the event would be taking place on November 2nd at the King Saud University Stadium, which is a much smaller arena with a seating capacity of around 25,000.

The reason for the change is venue is currently unknown, and it is unlikely that WWE will release any official statements regarding the same. Below is the full press release:

WWE® CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SET FOR CROWN JEWELRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., October 6, 2018 – The WWE Championship match featuring AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan will take place at Crown Jewel at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.

Additionally, Crown Jewel will also include a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. Following the sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

What's next?

Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 2nd and will stream live on the WWE Network. It will also be available on pay-per-view.

Two matches - a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan as well as a Universal Championship triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman - have already been announced for the event. In addition, the show will feature the first ever WWE World Cup tournament.