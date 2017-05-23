WWE News: Cruiserweight Championship match at Extreme Rules given new stipulation

How will this affect the championship match at Extreme Rules?

Who will walk away as the Champion of the Cruiserweights?

What’s the story?

Austin Aries and Neville are scheduled to face each other at Extreme Rules for the Cruiserweight Championship. The WWE announced a new stipulation for the match and revealed to the fans on social media that the title will be defended in a submission match.

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between Austin Aries and Neville started back in March when the fans chanted Aries’ name while he was interviewing the champion after a title defence. A few weeks later, Aries won a number one contender’s match on 205 Live and would challenge the Englishman at WrestleMania 33 for the title.

After losing at WrestleMania, Aries would challenge Neville at Payback only for the match to end via disqualification. Their rematch at Extreme Rules was announced a few weeks ago on Raw.

The last submission match to take place in WWE was in 2014 when Rusev faced Jack Swagger on SmackDown. This is the first ever Cruiserweight Championship submission match in the division’s latest incarnation.

The heart of the matter

Both wrestlers utilise submission moves and will likely display more hold as their match progresses. Neville uses the Rings of Saturn, a Crossface and armbar combo while Aries uses the Last Chancery, a bridging arm triangle choke. They also showcased their submission during Aries’ latest match against Tony Nese on Raw.

With TJ Perkins’ recent involvement in their feud, there’s no telling whether this is the last time Aries and Neville will fight each other for the championship. This match could end the program, but a triple threat match at Great Balls of Fire is also likely.

What’s next?

Tune in to 205 Live in the next two weeks to see how the feud between the Man that Gravity Forgot and The Greatest Man That Ever Lived progresses.

Author’s take

Neville and Aries have put on some great matches these past few months, but it may be time for this feud to come to an end. None of the other Cruiserweights have been the focal point of the division since this feud began, so its conclusion will definitely help prevent this feud from going stale.

