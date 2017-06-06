WWE News: Cruiserweight Championship to be defended on 205 live

The Neville-TJP alliance has completely disintegrated after this week's episode of RAW, leading to the matchup.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 09:56 IST

Neville will square off against TJP for the Cruiserweight Championship

What’s the story?

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville announced that he would defend the Cruiserweight Championship against TJP on 205 LIVE. The match was made official when WWE posted the information on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Neville managed to scrape through the trilogy of clashes with Austin Aries with the Cruiserweight Championship around his waist. Neville scratched, clawed and used any means necessary to keep the championship with him. The last clash between Neville and Aries saw the King of the Cruiserweights lock in the Rings of Saturn to retain his title.

The heart of the matter

TJP carried on as a stooge for The King of Cruiserweights helping Neville keep Austin Aries at bay. In return, Neville promised that he would give TJP a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship once he was done with Aries.

TJP looked ready to claim his title shot with a win over fellow cruiserweight, Mustafa Ali this week on RAW. As soon as TJP defeated Ali, Neville came down to the ring, conveying to TJP that he could not negotiate the title match with RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle.

The Duke of Dab then demanded that they speak to Kurt Angle together, but was struck down by Neville. The Cruiserweight Champion then revealed that TJP would get his opportunity on 205 LIVE, exclusively on WWE Network.

What’s next?

The two men will lock horns in the main event of 205 LIVE this week immediately following SmackDown, exclusively on the WWE Network. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter with the two men threatening to tear each other apart for the coveted Cruiserweight Championship.

Author's take

Neville has been the hallmark of the cruiserweight division ever since his return from injury. He defeated Rich Swann in convincing fashion at the Royal Rumble to become the Cruiserweight Champion.

He is a firm favourite going up against the former Cruiserweight Champion. TJP will have to bring his A-game if he hopes to separate Neville from the Cruiserweight Championship.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com