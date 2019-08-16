WWE News: Current AEW star featured in newly uploaded Network match

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 188 // 16 Aug 2019, 03:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW

Competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling might soon be ramping up as both companies are on the precipice of major television debuts.

As for WWE, the company is looking ahead to SmackDown Live's big debut on FOX Sports, as the blue brand celebrates its 20th anniversary by debuting on a new network and night on October 4th.

However, just two days before SmackDown Live makes its big move to FOX, All Elite Wrestling will premiere its long-awaited TV show on TNT. The show will debut on Wednesday, October 2nd, and will compete head-to-head with NXT TV airing on WWE Network.

WWE Network uploads classic match featuring current AEW star

Speaking of the WWE Network, the streaming platform has uploaded a classic Samoa Joe match from 2001, and it features the Raw star facing former Impact Wrestling and current AEW star Christopher Daniels.

The bout took place in UPW on March 14th, 2001, and is currently available to watch on WWE Network. To access the bout, you can click on the link provided in the below Tweet:

The bout, which features a much younger Joe and Daniels, contains the following description on WWE Network.

Samoa Joe looks to start down an unparalleled road of success by challenging Christopher Daniels for the UPW Heavyweight Championship.

Both Joe and Daniels' career paths met after their days in UPW when they competed in Impact Wrestling and had some classic matches with each other, and with stars such as current WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles.

Advertisement

As for Samoa Joe, he will look to win the King of the Ring tournament kicking off on Raw next week, while Daniels is looking ahead to All Elite Wrestling's highly anticipated All Out PPV and the much-hyped debut of AEW TV on TNT in October.

Are you looking forward to Christopher Daniels in AEW? Let us know in the comment section!