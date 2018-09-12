Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Current Champion Almost Had To Change His Name

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.23K   //    12 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Can you imagine AJ Styles under another name?
Can you imagine AJ Styles with another name?

What's the story?

From Finn Balor to Seth Rollins, so many independent superstars have had to change their name when they arrived at WWE. AJ Styles almost made the list of superstars in this list, but it was a lucky break that saved him.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Styles revealed that it was a massive AJ Styles tattoo that allowed him to keep his name. I thank NoDQ for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles is considered by many, to be the best in-ring worker of this generation. He earned his stripes in TNA and NJPW before arriving in the WWE.

Styles became one of the fastest champions in the history of the company, winning his first championship only months after his debut at the Royal Rumble match. Since then, he's gone on to become the face of the SmackDown Live brand. He is the current WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Styles revealed how, during his initial conversations with Triple H, he was told he may have to change his name:

When Triple H and I were talking, he said, 'I don't know if we'll be able to keep your name.' I said, 'That's fine, I'll be any name you want me to be called, except I do have this huge AJ tattoo on my side so that might be a problem.

He went on to reveal why it all worked out for the best:

 I think it worked out for the best because we weren't taken and being changed into something else. We were the same characters that they saw from different companies and that they were familiar with and people were already invested in. I think that was a good move by WWE.

What's next?

AJ Styles goes up against a man he's faced many times in TNA, Samoa Joe this weekend. Be sure to catch all the action, this weekend. We will be sure to bring you the latest news, as it happens!

Do you think Styles would have been as cool under a different name? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
