WWE News - Current Champion reveals setback amidst ongoing crisis

Irish star Jordan Devlin hasn't been having the best of weeks and he's suffered another setback.

The Cruiserweight Champion opened up about the unfortunate news on Twitter.

It's been a rough few weeks for Jordan Devlin

It has been a tough few weeks for Jordan Devlin, who has been unable to fly over to the United States and defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. WWE made the decision to crown an Interim Champion in his absence, which is something that Devlin obviously wasn't happy about.

Things haven't improved for the Irish star in the days that have followed. He recently revealed on Twitter that the wrestling gym where he regularly trains has been forced to close its doors due to financial difficulties.

Landlord refused to accept anything less than 100% of the rent we usually pay. In a time he knows it's impossible to earn that rent. I'm glad we're moving, glad we're not giving a man like that any more money. The building isn't the school, it's the people in it. We'll go again. https://t.co/wfu7f0FVyi — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) April 17, 2020

Jordan Devlin's regular gym runs into financial trouble

Devlin is often a guest trainer at the gym, and the head trainer Paul Tracey was the man who initially trained Devlin when he started his career.

The Cruiserweight Champion revealed on Twitter that the place where the gym is located has run into difficulties, with the people using the facility unable to pay the full monthly rent for the place.

Many families are facing similar issues, with several businesses being forced to close their doors.

Devlin and Tracey have a close bond and it's something that he recently opened up to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy about.

"He's so underrated and so under-acknowledged as well. Finn had a much smaller influence on my career than Paul did. Finn left for America in 2006, so he only trained me for four or five years of the formative years, then he'd come home periodically and I'd pick up some stuff."

In terms of week-to-week, every single week, it was Paul for 15 years. He's so underappreciated, I feel really bad for him. I wish that he'd have been around now with all the opportunities and different promotions there are, and get the chance to wrestle now because, when he was coming through, there was only maybe, like, one show, every three months in Ireland."

Devlin noted that the facility is being moved and it will hopefully be up and running in a new location in the near future.