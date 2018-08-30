WWE News: Becky Lynch criticises WWE for not being supportive

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.11K // 30 Aug 2018, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch goes in on WWE here!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch is undergoing somewhat of a change of stance at the moment following her failure to capture the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam. She has now taken to Twitter to voice her anger at WWE themselves.

Maybe you should ask yourself the same thing, @WWE. pic.twitter.com/Oe7soQYy2y — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 28, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has recently undergone what appears to be a heel turn, although the WWE has since blurred the lines a little bit due to fan backlash. This occurred because the longtime friend of Becky Lynch and fellow 'Four Horsewoman' Charlotte Flair returned and won the SmackDown Women's Title in a move that Lynch thought undercut her and wasn't fair.

The heart of the matter

It's clear that Becky Lynch's tweet aimed towards the WWE is in character, although it would be hard to convince me that there isn't a little bit of truth in there, especially where Lynch is concerned. Just look at how good she is and how little she's been given to do over the last year.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Still, this righteousness that Lynch has on her side has threatened to derail her heel turn with fans siding with her rather than Charlotte. The WWE have reportedly changed direction a little bit and are now treating both women as tweeners, neither bad nor good. Tweets like this from Becky don't help to garner WWE's intended reaction of Becky being booed

The difference between me and you, @MsCharlotteWWE:



You waited until my back was turned.



I waited until I could look you in the eye. pic.twitter.com/T5vIJ8k5Th — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 26, 2018

What's next?

It seems that Becky Lynch has a chip on her shoulder and no-one is safe, not her former best friend Charlotte, not the WWE Universe and not even the WWE themselves. The problem is that I agree with everything she says!

It seems that Lynch hasn't given up on winning the SmackDown Women's Title and is prepared to run through her friend to do so. Look for Lynch and Charlotte to steal the show at Hell in a Cell!

Do you agree with Becky Lynch suggesting the WWE haven't supported her? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!