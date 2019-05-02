WWE News: Current Superstar says someone in the company wants to get him released

Lio Rush has many issues with WWE presently

What's the story?

If you watched WWE RAW this week, it is evident that Lio Rush is no longer Bobby Lashley's manager. He's allegedly rubbed people backstage the wrong way and has massive heat as a result.

Lio Rush aired out his frustrations in an interview with Fightful. His issues stem not from Bobby Lashley or even Finn Balor but he did mention that there's someone backstage who wants to get him fired.

In case you didn't know...

One of the rumors that was doing the rounds was that Finn Balor and Lio Rush had issues stemming from the fact that Rush's wife would sit in during rehearsals. Rush cleared the air on this topic and other issues.

The heart of the matter

Lio Rush mentioned during the interview that him and Bobby Lashley are cool. Until they were paired together, he did not even know that he was a mic guy:

My issue isn’t with my on screen role. My issue is the fact that I haven’t been on meet & greets with Bobby, haven’t been getting paid for merchandise for us that has my catchphrases on them. (I) have been sent to live shows and TVs and forced to pay for my own rental for 5 days as well as hotel while not making enough money to do so. Walking around broke in the biggest sports entertainment industry that there is while having two kids and a wife to support.

Moreover, Rush mentioned that there was someone conspiring to have him released. This is what he said:

Me and Finn are cool ,and my wife has never been an issue. There is someone who works for WWE who has hated me since the day I’ve worked for ROH and now that they work for WWE they’re leaking false information to get me released. At a certain point, I have to defend myself so that’s what I decided to do.

What's next?

There are many rumors doing the rounds about Lio Rush's future plans. One thing is for sure. He will not be by Bobby Lashley's side in the days that follow.