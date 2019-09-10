WWE News: Current Superstar wants to wrestle CM Punk

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 230 // 10 Sep 2019, 23:56 IST

CM Punk left WWE in 2014

WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis has taken to Twitter to express his desire to face CM Punk in a match one day.

The two men had memorable spells with Ring of Honor before joining WWE – Punk (2002-2006) and Kanellis (2008-2015) – but their paths have never crossed throughout their wrestling careers.

I want to wrestle @CMPunk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 10, 2019

CM Punk’s wrestling status in 2019

Despite walking out on WWE in January 2014, CM Punk continues to be asked about a possible return to wrestling.

The former WWE Champion, who usually gives a “never say never” response when questioned about his in-ring future, made it clear at his recent Starrcast appearance that he is currently focusing on the release of Girl On The Third Floor – a horror movie in which he features as the main character.

Interestingly, when asked if he would be open to speaking to Triple H and Vince McMahon again, he said that he “wouldn’t not” talk to the WWE duo if they contacted him, adding that he may never have left the company in the first place if they had better communication with him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.).

"I'll have a conversation with anybody. But it's nothing, like, I'm not calling them, but if they're like, 'Oh, hey,' I mean, I'll talk to you. See what you got to say, but it better be good. I think I had a pretty good career, I don't think there's anything left that I need to accomplish."

Mike Kanellis’ WWE career in 2019

The year began with many people speculating that Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis would leave WWE when their contracts expired in the summer.

As it turned out, both Kanellis’ went on to sign new long-term deals, while one-time 24/7 Championship holder Maria recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Mike, a two-time holder of the 24/7 Championship, has not appeared on Raw in recent weeks. He did, however, pick up a victory over Tony Nese on last week’s 205 Live.

