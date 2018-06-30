WWE News: Current WWE champion pays tribute to the late Vader with special ring gear

Vader's ring gear was unmistakeable

What's the story?

The entire wrestling world felt a heavy heart last week when we lost probably the best "big man" of all time in wrestling - Big Van Vader.

However, while many wrestlers paid touching tributes to the former WCW man on social media, one current WWE star paid tribute in his own very special way.

Pete Dunne wrestled tonight in Vader's trademark attire with a twist.

In case you didn't know...

Legend Big Van Vader passed away just over a week ago as reported by his son through Vader's Twitter account.

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

The cause of Vader's death was a bout with a severe case of Pneumonia. His son used his father's Twitter account to state that he was making progress in fighting against the illness, but that his heart gave out Monday night.

Vader was told by doctors back in November 2016 that he would suffer heart failure before 2019 and sparked interest from wrestling fans to see him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before his passing. Sadly, this would not come to pass.

Well, Vader captured everyone's attention with his unique hybrid of power and athleticism, winning multiple world championships for All Japan Pro Wrestling, NJPW, WCW and most of the other federations he competed in with exception to WWE.

The current WWE United Kingdom Champion paid tribute to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 1993 Wrestler of the Year tonight in his own special way, you can see below a photo of Pete Dunne in Vader's trademark singlet.

Dunne was wrestling at Fight Club Pro when he donned the attire.

Pete Dunne with Vader inspired ring gear at today's Fight Club Pro show



(The434) pic.twitter.com/eVm7sKZlGv — ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) June 29, 2018

The singlet, though, isn't a new addition to Dunne's wardrobe. He wore it at a Rev Pro show back in January 2017.

so sad Pete Dunne didn’t wear his Vader singlet at #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/tq69b8ftLT — Tape (@tapemachines) January 16, 2017

What's next?

Pete Dunne is one of the hottest talents in world wrestling right now, and little things like this are a touch of class from the Bruiserweight.

With WWE announcing NXT, you can bet we'll see a lot more of Dunne in the future!

What do you think of Dunne's tribute to Vader? Let us know below.

