WWE News: Current WWE Diva just wants the chance to wrestle

Dana Brooke just wants an opportunity

What's the story?

Dana Brooke hasn't been used effectively on the main roster over the past few months but it appears that the former NXT star just wants the opportunity to show what she can do in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Dana Brooke was given quite the introduction to NXT and then became one of the most featured women on the brand for a number of months alongside Emma. It was then decided that Brooke should be promoted to the main roster and even though she thrived under Charlotte's tutorship, she gained a lot of negative attention from the WWE Universe.

Brooke wasn't a seasoned veteran like many of the other women in the company at that time and her regular botches meant that she was always singled out on social media.

The heart of the matter

Brooke's recent matches have served as proof that she has improved in the ring, but WWE has decided that the best place for her now is the statistician for Titus Worldwide alongside Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews.

Brooke obviously isn't happy with this position since she has Tweeted out recently that all she wants to do is wrestle.

I just want an opportunity to wrestle! I MISS IT 😔 #raw #wwe @WWE — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 19, 2018

Brooke has been part of matches at Live events where she has teamed with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ronda Rousey, but it seems as though WWE is still hesitant to push her into a spot in the Women's Division on Raw.

What's next?

Dana was back in her regular position alongside O'Neil and Crews last night on Raw, which means that if the WWE Universe want Brooke to be featured more on Raw then they will have to push with her.

Do you think Dana Brooke deserves a chance to wrestle on WWE TV again? Have your say in the comments section below.