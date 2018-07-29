WWE News: Current WWE Superstar has the perfect reply to The Young Buck's Tweet on WWE

Cody and The Young Bucks

What's the story?

Twitter has become the new arena in which Superstars from various promotions enter into arguments and verbal fights; the biggest example of which is the ongoing Twitter war between Tama Tonga of NJPW and Roman Reigns.

However, The Bella Twins and The Young Bucks had a rather light-hearted exchange on Twitter following the announcement of Total Divas season premiere by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Total Divas is a reality show featuring top female superstars of WWE including the Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Lana among others. It has already had 7 seasons and the 8th season is all set to premiere on the 19th of September on the E! Network.

The Young Bucks(Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) are by far the hottest tag team on the independent circuit and are a staple on ROH and NJPW programming. The duo recently won the IWGP heavyweight tag team championships at Dominion.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been using the phrase "ALL IN" for the promotion of the upcoming season of Total Divas which is being seen by many as a mockery of the upcoming ALL IN event promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks which will take place on September 1st.

Nikki Bella seemed to be as surprised as everyone else on the use of the term All In for the promotion of her show which can be seen in the Twitter exchange below:

Here is what Nikki Bela had to say about this Tweet from the Young Bucks:

Lol we all felt the same when we saw it too! 😳 N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2018

What's next?

The Bella Twins were last seen on WWE at the Royal Rumble where they both made a return to compete in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble.

It is possible that both the ladies will be part of the upcoming all women's Evolution PPV as well.

