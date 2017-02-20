WWE News: Curt Hawkins on being fired by the WWE, how former WWE wrestler hid backstage to avoid working

Hawkins admitted he was depressed because the WWE paid him for sitting at home during his previous stint.

Hawkins faced off against Mojo Rawley at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Curt Hawkins recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast where he discussed his firing from the WWE back in 2014 and also revealed how former WWE performer JTG used to hide backstage to ensure that he didn’t have to work.

In case you didn’t know…

Soon after he was released from his WWE contract in June 2014, Hawkins switched over to the independent circuit and wrestled for promotions such as Jersey Championship Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Beyond Wrestling and more. ‘The Prince of Queens’ also made a number of appearances for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in the year 2015. In July 2016, he ended up signing a contract with the WWE once again and is presently assigned to the SmackDown Live roster.

The heart of the matter

Talking about being fired by the WWE earlier, Curt Hawkins said that he did not feel any bitterness towards the company. He also admitted that it was like a blessing in disguise for him as he was feeling depressed about being paid for just sitting at home and not being allowed to perform. Here’s what Hawkins had to say:

“WWE fired me. I was there for eight years; I was on television; everyone knows who Curt Hawkins is; like, I'm able to provide for my wife and soon-to-be kid because of this, and like, go out on the indies, bust my butt, and make a name for myself in a-whole-nother way and that's like a privilege. And I feel like bitterness against the WWE was pointless. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. It was a blessing in disguise. That and I was being paid to sit home and not participate and that really hurt my feelings. I was, like, borderline depressed about it.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also spoke about how former WWE superstar JTG used to hide in the backstage area to avoid competing in the ring. Hawkins claimed that he found it awkward because he would never want to do such a thing. Curt Hawkins was quoted as saying this:

“We used to bust b***s, like, JTG would literally hide in the locker room and just not want to… for him to be there and get his $500.00 for the day to do nothing and eat catering, and hide in the locker room is perfectly fine to him. I understand it and I don't. People get checked out, I think. And I refuse to ever be checked out. It's like, you could give me the worst situation, but as long as it's a match or something or anything on television, I'd do anything.”

What next?

Curt Hawkins has not seen much in-ring action ever since he returned to the WWE last year. However, 2017 promises to be a year when he may finally start getting his opportunities.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Being the talented superstar that he is, Curt Hawkins indeed has a lot to offer to the WWE provided they are able to use him in the best possible manner.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com