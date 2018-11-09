×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Curt Hawkins reaches unprecedented milestone in WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
557   //    09 Nov 2018, 17:43 IST

Curt Hawkins has been on a unique losing streak for the past two years
Curt Hawkins has been on a unique losing streak for the past two years

What's the story?

Curt Hawkins has been losing matches in WWE ever since he made his return back in 2016, and the superstar himself recently confirmed that it's now been two years since the beginning of his streak.

In case you didn't know...

Hawkins returned to WWE on the SmackDown Live brand following the 2016 Brand Split in the summer and was then given a number of interesting opponents as part of his storyline as well as a "Face the facts" gimmick which got him over as a heel.

Recently Hawkins was sidelined due to a hernia, but he has since made his return to the ring at a recent WWE live event and returned to his losing ways as he notched up another loss to Zack Ryder.

The heart of the matter

Hawkins recently made his WWE return after 11 weeks on the sidelines and his loss to Zack Ryder was the latest in a long line since Hawkins confirmed on his Instagram that he is now winless in two years.

Hawkins stated that the past two years have been the best of his lengthy career since he has lost to some of the biggest stars in WWE and he seems to be enjoying having such a unique storyline.

What's next?

Given that the streak has now gone on for more than two years, WWE has no choice but to take this seriously so hopefully the creative team will put a plan in place for the end of his streak and allow him to return to Monday Night Raw next week.

Do you think Curt Hawkins' streak will come to a huge end in the coming months? Have your say in the comments section below...


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Curt Hawkins
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
4 ways Curt Hawkins' losing streak could end in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 people who Curt Hawkins defeated in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar returns to action at recent live...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Curt Hawkins pleaded with WWE to let him lose...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar reportedly out of action with a...
RELATED STORY
7 WWE superstars that could turn heel soon 
RELATED STORY
5 jobbers who don't get the respect they deserve
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First wave of superstars in WWE 2K19 announced
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: New WWE Network Show on its way with RAW...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us