WWE News: Curt Hawkins speaks on his incredible losing streak

Who do you want Curt Hawkins to defeat to end his streak?

David Cullen ANALYST News 08 Jun 2018, 12:21 IST

Fact! Curt Hawkins could use with a win or two

What's the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins recently spoke with ESPN on a number of topics, including his now legendary 0-200 losing streak.

In case you didn't know...

Curt Hawkins originally worked for WWE from 2006 until 2014. During his first run, he was most notable for being a WWE Tag Team Champion with Zack Ryder, back when they were being mentored by Edge.

Following his release, he wrestled on the independent scene, and a little for Global Force Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. He returned to WWE in 2016, where he has lost every single match he has had. As of this writing, Curt has lost 200 matches in a row.

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with ESPN, Curt Hawkins spoke on a number of topics, including his 2014 release, working with Baron Corbin on RAW and his now legendary losing streak. While speaking on his losing streak, Curt said:

I really have embraced it. I think that's what's made it work the way it has. At Live Events, we have a little more creative freedom and I do some more fun things. I've done a lot of fun things, just laying down on my back to sucker guys in for things, and moments like that that I feel like the crowd can get into and I get into and it winds up being a lot of fun.

He went on:

The bottom line is that the streak lets fans care about me winning or losing, whereas before when I was just Curt Hawkins and there was no streak, they didn't care as much. Now I feel like when I'm out there people genuinely care if I win or lose or not, you know?

What's next?

You never know when and how things will turn around for Curt Hawkins. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel recently rebounded from a year of mostly losses, to be a new successful tag team on RAW, while Jinder Mahal bounced back from years of being a jobber to being WWE Champion in a matter of weeks. With what has happened to these, who knows what can happen for Curt.

Would you like to see Curt Hawkins' losing streak come to an end soon? If so, who would you like him to beat?

