WWE News: Curt Hawkins tries to avoid 200 straight losses on Monday Night Raw tonight

Let's just hope he doesn't have to face Braun Strowman.

Jeremy Bennett
News 05 Jun 2018, 04:00 IST
Curt Hawkins
Curt Hawkins tries to avoid a 200th loss in a row tonight on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Curt Hawkins is the complete opposite company of wrestlers like Goldberg and Asuka as his losing streak has hit a monumental 199 losses in a row. Hawkins posted on Twitter just hours before Monday Night Raw is set to go live stating he has a match tonight on the show and he will win.

In case you didn't know...

Hawkins' first tenure with the WWE began in 2007 and would last until 2014. He would be a part of La Familia with Edge and Zack Ryder. His tag team with Ryder would be affectionately known as The Edgeheads (for their striking resemblance to their leader) where they would capture the WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating John Morrison and The Miz at the Great American Bash in 2008. He would return to the company in 2016.

The heart of the matter

In addition to proclaiming that the streak will end at 199 losses tonight, he's going to give the Toyota Center in Houston free tacos tonight to celebrate his big win. Take a look at Hawkin's tweet below:


The last time Hawkins came away with a victory was on an episode of SmackDown Live on November 8, 2016, when he defeated Apollo Crews. Since then he has gone on a historic losing streak that does include one draw against Dean Ambrose on the February 28, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live.

The last time Hawkins wrestled a WWE match was the May 7th edition of Main Event where he lost to his former tag team partner Zack Ryder. At the time of this writing, it is unknown who Hawkins will face tonight.

What's next?

We will soon find out who Hawkins has to face to avoid loss #200 in a row when Monday Night Raw takes place live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in just a couple of hours.

For Hawkins' sake, hopefully, he doesn't have to face Braun Strowman to avoid that monumental milestone of losing. You have to give it to Hawkins though, he's turned it into a gimmick of sorts that the WWE Universe has gotten behind. The moment he breaks the streak (hopefully tonight) should get a good pop from the crowd.

WWE Raw Curt Hawkins
