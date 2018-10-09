WWE News: D-Generation X slated to face Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel

D-Generation X are set to reunite once again

What's the story?

After an unbelievable eight years away from the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels confirmed on Raw, that he was set to return to WWE for in-ring action.

Raw was started off by Triple H and Shawn Michaels starting the show, who went on to confirm that Shawn Michaels was ready for an in-ring return, and D-Generation X had reunited once again.

Now WWE's website has officially announced that the newly reunited pair will face the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H has been involved in a huge feud with the Undertaker recently. The Phenom and The Game battled for what was touted to be the final time in singles action at Melbourne, Australia. The two battled, with the Undertaker having Kane at his side, while Triple H had Shawn Michaels.

Before the start of the match, it was declared to be No Disqualification. The bout saw heavy involvement from both Shawn Michaels and Kane.

At the end of the night, Triple H stood tall, having finally defeated the Undertaker with the help of Shawn Michaels. After the four stars appeared to celebrate together in a moment of respect, things quickly went south, when it became apparent that Kane and Undertaker were not okay with the way things had ended on the night.

The two attacked Triple H and Michaels, chokeslamming them both, before carrying Michaels outside and putting him through a table.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels made clear that he was ready to return to in-ring competition in WWE, and Triple H let the WWE Universe know that D-Generation X was back together.

He challenged the Undertaker and Kane to a fight at Crown Jewel, to gain a measure of revenge for what the Brothers of Destruction had put them through following the main event from Super Show-Down.

Moments later, WWE officially confirmed the match on their website, implying that the bout was set for the event at Saudi Arabia.

What's next?

The newly reformed D-Generation X will take on the Brothers of Destruction at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 2nd of November.