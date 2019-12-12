WWE News: Dakota Kai injured following her match on tonight's NXT

Shubham Roy

Dakota Kai after getting put through a table by Mia Yim

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a grudge match between Mia Yim and Dakota Kai. Dakota won the match via unfair means and was later subjected to a brutal post-match assault by Yim who put her through a table with a back suplex.

It was later reported by WWE that The Captain of Team Kick suffered a laceration and was immediately tended by the medical team. They added that further updates will be announced tomorrow on NXT Injury Report.

Following her match, WWE’s medical team immediately tended to @DakotaKai_WWE. She suffered a laceration and is currently receiving staples. Stay tuned to tomorrow’s #NXTInjuryReport for further updates. — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 12, 2019

Mia Yim's post-match attack on Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai succumbed to the dark side on NXT TakeOver: WarGames a few weeks ago when she attacked her best friend and team-mate Tegan Nox during the women's WarGames match. Mia Yim was also taken out by a mystery assailant before the event which prompted Rhea Ripley to put Kai in the match in the last moment.

However, as she was not thought of as a potential team-mate initially by Ripley, this irked Kai which made her attack Nox whom she felt did not support her. Kai also revealed in last week's episode of the Black and Gold brand that she was also the one who attacked Yim.

The Head Baddie In Charge looked forward to exacting her revenge on Kai on tonight's NXT but the sinister Kai thwarted Yim's attempt by smashing her face into the steel of a turnbuckle that she exposed which allowed her to pin Yim. Kai then got a brutal beating from Yim and went crashing through a table after Yim delivered a back suplex from the top of a platform.