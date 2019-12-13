WWE News: Dakota Kai names which NXT Superstars to watch out for in 2020, how she stood out from the rest

Since returning to WWE NXT in September, Dakota Kai has turned out to be one of the focal points of the brand's Women's Division. As the roster is stacked with reputed talents from all over the world, it was not an easy task for Dakota Kai to stand out from the rest.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Kai stated that she had decided not to wait for someone to hand her the moments. She worked hard to create her opportunities and the result is visible to the WWE Universe.

In order to stand out, I took my own opportunity. A lot of people here may wait for the opportunity, but when I came back from injury, I knew I had to do something in order to stand out.

Dakota went off-character for a bit and praised the Women's Division of the Black and Gold brand. As most aim for the same target, Kai talked about the necessity of creating her own moments on the show.

We take a lot of pride in the women’s division here. A lot of us have the same goals and we want to focus on wrestling ability. We’re so proud of all the women here. There is a lot of new talent coming in, and they have big goals, too, especially once they get onto NXT, which is now a part of the main roster. Basically I just created my own opportunity and I think it’s worked.

Breakout star

During the interview, Dakota Kai revealed the talents who she believes will potentially be breakout stars in the coming year, if provided the same opportunities. She also shed some light on the fact that many talents are missing out of their chance to leave a mark on the show, owing to the stacked roster.

Well, damn. There is a lot of talent within NXT at the moment that aren’t getting a lot of limelight. There is so much talent here that has yet to be seen. You have Deonna Purrazzo, who I think is amazing, and so is Chelsea Green. And you have all these girls that have just been signed, like Shotzi Blackheart. It’s only a matter before you will see all this talent.