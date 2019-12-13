WWE News: Dakota Kai opens up about her long term goal in NXT, role in the Shayna Baszler-Rhea Ripley feud

NXT's Dakota Kai turned heel by betraying her teammates at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. She brutally attacked Tegan Nox and walked out of the match while Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley were battling Team Baszler. Team Ripley eventually won the match but The Nightmare has made it clear that Dakota Kai is yet to pay for her actions at the event.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kai retaliated by stating that she can strike any moment and change the complexion of the Rhea Ripley-Shayna Baszler feud for the NXT Women's Championship. She is not at all worried about so many Superstars wanting to get a piece of her, rather believes that it gives her a lot of flexibility on the already-stacked roster.

With Mia as well, we have our own thing to focus on, too. That gives me a lot of flexibility. I know that Rhea and Shayna are the focus. I feel like I’m on the outskirts looking in right now, and I’m trying to seize my moment.

Goals in NXT

Dakota Kai announced that her long-term plan is to win the coveted NXT Women's Championship. She also plans to watch the upcoming title match between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler and pointed out how no one knows what she is going to do next.

Shayna hasn’t seen this side of me. I know she’s got Rhea in her crosshairs right now, and we’ve had many matches before, but no one now knows what to expect from me. And that works in my favor. I’ll be watching her match next week, but not before I beat up Mia.

She defeated Mia Yim on this week's episode of NXT but eventually got suplexed through multiple tables by her. Hopefully, Dakota Kai is not severely injured and we get to see her return to the ring very soon.