Damian Priest announces entry into 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Current WWE United States champion Damian Priest took to Twitter today to announce his entry in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. You can watch the video of his announcement below.

"Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever"

Damian Priest made his WWE main roster debut at last year's Royal Rumble

While this year's Rumble match won't be Priest's first, it will be the first one he'll have announced his entry into beforehand. The former NXT North American champion made the move to the main roster as a surprise entrant in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, coming in at #14. While he didn't end up winning the match, he would still punch his ticket to WrestleMania by teaming up with the man who introduced him the following night on RAW, rap star Bad Bunny.

Priest's announcement makes him the eighth announced entrant into this year's Men's Rumble match. Other competitors include The Street Profits -- Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford -- as well as Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, and Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville. More entrants are expected to be announced during tonight's episode of RAW.

This year's event will be held in The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29th. Aside from the men's and women's Rumble matches, the card also includes a WWE Championship match between champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley and a mixed tag team match pitting Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse.

Do you think Priest has a shot at winning the Rumble match this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku