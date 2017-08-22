WWE News: Dana Brooke's boyfriend Dallas McCarver has sadly passed away

Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver passed away earlier today.

Dallas McCarver was a highly successful bodybuilder

What’s the story?

As per RXMuscle, Dallas McCarver—WWE Superstar Dana Brooke’s boyfriend—has reportedly passed away on August 22nd, a few hours back.

BREAKING NEWS: According to several highly credible sources, we sadly report that Dallas McCarver passed away a few hours ago (1 of 3). pic.twitter.com/oQbTEw9GaK — RXMuscle.com (@RXMuscledotcom) August 22, 2017

McCarver was a well-known bodybuilder and the sad news of his passing comes just hours after Brooke posted a photograph with him on her official Instagram page.

????????Still got some time left to post #mcm --someone who Day in and day out is helping and giving so much to so many people !@dallasmccarver is one of the most genuine people I have ever met A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Dana Brooke, whose real name is Ashley Mae Sebera, has performed for the WWE since 2013.

The 28-year-old is a bodybuilder and fitness competitor, and perhaps best known to professional wrestling fans for her work with Charlotte Flair on WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Dallas McCarver was an IFBB professional bodybuilder and was widely appreciated for his work-ethic and near-perfect physique.

Standing at 6’1” tall and weighing nearly 300 pounds, McCarver quickly rose to fame in 2011 when he placed first in the NPC Hub City Fitness Quest Junior Heavyweight category.

As of the time of this writing, Dana Brooke and Dallas McCarver’s family are yet to issue an official statement regarding McCarver’s passing.

What’s next?

Dana Brooke presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand and is likely to take some time off from her WWE road schedule, owing to her loved one’s sad passing.

Our Tribute

Dallas McCarver was a highly talented, extremely respected, young bodybuilder.

Sportskeeda sends our thoughts and prayers to the McCarver family, Dana Brooke, their friends and relatives.