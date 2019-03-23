WWE News: Dana Brooke finally breaks her silence after being injured at the hands of Ronda Rousey

Dana Brooke was injured at the hands of Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Dana Brooke challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship on Monday Night Raw this past week, but little did the former NXT star know, that she was only being used as an example.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has been sweeping through the competition on Raw ever since she made her debut back at The Royal Rumble last year and recently turned heel ahead of the biggest women's match in WWE history when she defends in the WrestleMania main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Rousey has recently begun berating the company that signed her off the back of her UFC career back in 2018 which has led to a lot of animosity from the women of the locker room as Rousey continues to belittle the business they have worked hard to be part of.

The heart of the matter

Dana Brooke was one of the women who was offended by the way that Rousey was talking about the company that she has given her blood, sweat, and tears to be part of, which is why she asked for the match on Monday Night Raw.

It was a short match that saw Brooke tap to the armbar, even though Rousey refused to let go of the hold and went on to suffer a hyperextended left elbow and ligament tears before Rousey decided to release the hold and attack WWE officials.

Brooke has finally broken her silence since the assault and asked the WWE Universe not to give up on her, which means that she will hopefully be back in the ring in the near future.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship in just over two weeks at WrestleMania in a match that is expected to be her final one in WWE for a number of months.

Do you think Rousey went too far with Dana Brooke? Have your say in the comments section below...

