WWE News: Dana Brooke injury update after match cancellation

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
571   //    21 Jun 2019, 17:12 IST

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan took place on Main Event
Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan took place on Main Event

What's the story?

Dana Brooke’s match against Sarah Logan on the June 17 taping of WWE Main Event had to be cancelled after Brooke suffered a nasty head injury.

Writing on social media, the former Titus Worldwide member provided a positive update on her condition.

In case you didn't know…

After being viewed as an afterthought on WWE programming for most of her time on the main roster, Dana Brooke has built up momentum as a singles competitor on Raw recently.

Her most memorable moment of 2019 so far came at WrestleMania 35, where she received the biggest babyface crowd reaction of the Women’s Battle Royal, while she also competed in the eight-woman Money In The Bank ladder match.

This week, she was given another opportunity to show what she can do before the June 17 episode of Raw when she faced Riott Squad member Sarah Logan in a match on Main Event.

Unfortunately, the one-on-one encounter did not last very long as Brooke was driven head-first into the ring post by Logan, resulting in a nasty cut above her right eye.

The two women attempted to continue the match before the referee held up the ‘X’ symbol – a sign that somebody needs medical assistance and the match has to end.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of WWE’s live event in Missoula, Montana on June 21, Dana Brooke took to social media to write a positive message before confirming that she will be in attendance in Missoula. She tweeted:

"I hurt. I bleed. I mourn. I grieve. I struggle. I try. I fall and I sigh. I fight. I lose. I scar. I bruise. I suffer. I yearn. But I live AND I LEARN!!! Much love for all the kind messages! I’m back at it! #wwe Missoula coming 4 ya! @WWE"

Brooke followed up by giving a warning to Sarah Logan:

What's next?

Dana Brooke has more fans now than ever before. For now, she will likely continue to compete in matches on Main Event. In the long-term, expect to see her a lot more on WWE television in the second half of the year.

Tags:
WWE Raw Dana Brooke
