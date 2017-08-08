WWE News: Dana Brooke interrupts Titus Worldwide's press conference

Did Dana Brooke manage to worm her way into Titus Worldwide?

by Harald Math News 08 Aug 2017, 13:31 IST

Will Titus Worldwide continue to grow?

What's the story?

Titus Worldwide held another press conference following the latest episode of RAW, but the media call was once again interrupted by an unlikely source. Is Titus Worldwide about to add a female dimension to its ranks?

In case you didn't know...

Titus Worldwide started life as the Titus Brand, as Titus O'Neill transitioned from an in-ring role to a managerial spot following WrestleMania 33. Apollo Crews was the first competitor that Titus focused on, and the former NXT and SmackDown superstar was initially unsure about Titus' offer.

Titus Worldwide has become one of the most surprisingly entertaining elements of WWE's flagship show over the last few weeks. Titus O'Neill has successfully managed to bring Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa round to his way of thinking, and Titus Worldwide is always on the look out for new talent.

The heart of the matter

Following RAW, Titus Worldwide held a press conference that was attended by a grand total of one individual. Mike Rome was asking the questions, which focused on Tozawa's upcoming SummerSlam match against Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Rome asked Tozawa how he managed to recover from his shoulder injury so quickly. Tozawa answered in Japanese, which Crews 'translated' before Titus started Tozawa's signature chant.

For the second straight week, Dana Brooke decided to interrupt the Titus Worldwide press conference. Dana has openly expressed an interest in joining the group, potentially seeing Titus and his connections as a way to kickstart her stuttering career.

Titus was less enthusiastic about making Dana the latest member, however, telling the Total Diva to go away and find herself before she can be accepted into the group. Dana took this in good humour, and it is clear to see that there is more to come from this story.

What's next?

The Titus Worldwide story isn't a major one on RAW right now, which means it will surely continue to evolve on a week by week basis without the damaging attention of Vince McMahon and company. It is likely that Dana will eventually join the TW ranks, meaning the group will vie for success in all of RAW's divisions.

Author's take

If five years ago you'd told me that one of the most entertaining parts of RAW was going to be Akira Tozawa, Uhaa Nation and the 'Make it a win' guy, I'd have called you mad. Titus O'Neill is proving himself to be an extremely entertaining manager, and Crews and Tozawa finally have a chance to show their abilities. This really is a win for all involved.

